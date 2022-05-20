Ingalls & Snyder LLC Takes Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 420 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 125.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,264,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $512.69.

TYL opened at $340.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.70 and a beta of 0.82. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $327.97 and a 52-week high of $557.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $458.39.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $456.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

