Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Receives $88.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.20.

NGVT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Ingevity alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGVT. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 158.8% in the first quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,006,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,106 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 1,315.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 814,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,395,000 after purchasing an additional 756,903 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 1,081.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 440,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,591,000 after purchasing an additional 403,289 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,396,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,398,000 after purchasing an additional 322,066 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $68.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Ingevity has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $88.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.67.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.58. Ingevity had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Ingevity’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingevity will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Ingevity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.