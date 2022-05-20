Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.56

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.56 and last traded at $12.53, with a volume of 649792 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Inhibrx in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inhibrx from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $489.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 3.06.

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 1,289.14% and a negative return on equity of 246.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Inhibrx by 103.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Inhibrx by 158.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Inhibrx by 125.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. 59.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

