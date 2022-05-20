InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a pipeline of cannabinoid-based medications, initially focused on the therapeutic benefits of cannabinol in diseases with unmet medical need. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “
Separately, Roth Capital cut InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.
InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). Equities research analysts predict that InMed Pharmaceuticals will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empery Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About InMed Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of pain.
