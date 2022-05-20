Insider Buying: Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK) Insider Acquires 9,469 Shares of Stock

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK – Get Rating) insider Yngve Myhre acquired 9,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £4,166.36 ($5,136.05).
Shares of Benchmark stock opened at GBX 45.99 ($0.57) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 47.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 53.96. The firm has a market cap of £323.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.03. Benchmark Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 39 ($0.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 65.90 ($0.81).
