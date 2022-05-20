Insider Buying: BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) CEO Acquires $274,320.00 in Stock

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) CEO Trevor Baldwin bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $274,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,789.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Trevor Baldwin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 13th, Trevor Baldwin bought 2,559 shares of BRP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.26 per share, with a total value of $56,963.34.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Trevor Baldwin bought 13,117 shares of BRP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $333,302.97.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. BRP Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.25 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group ( NYSE:BRP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in BRP Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BRP Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BRP Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in BRP Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in BRP Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on BRP Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BRP Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on BRP Group in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

