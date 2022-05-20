Insider Buying: FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) Director James H. Kropp bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.92 per share, with a total value of $21,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,773.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:FSK opened at $21.08 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.79.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 116.21%. The business had revenue of $364.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.90%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 75,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth $1,672,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 34.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 367,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 93,628 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 22,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FSK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

