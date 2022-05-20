Insider Buying: Global Value Fund Limited (ASX:GVF) Insider Buys A$32,788.00 in Stock

Global Value Fund Limited (ASX:GVF – Get Rating) insider Christopher (Chris) Cuffe bought 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.17 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of A$32,788.00 ($22,928.67).
The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Global Value Fund’s previous Interim dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 2.67%.
About Global Value Fund (Get Rating)
