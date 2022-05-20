Insider Buying: Global Value Fund Limited (ASX:GVF) Insider Buys A$32,788.00 in Stock

Global Value Fund Limited (ASX:GVF – Get Rating) insider Christopher (Chris) Cuffe bought 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.17 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of A$32,788.00 ($22,928.67).

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Global Value Fund’s previous Interim dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 2.67%.

Global Value Fund Limited is an open ended equity mutual fund launched Mirabella Financial Services LLP. The fund is managed by Metage Capital Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also invests in the closed ended funds. It invests in the value stocks of companies.

