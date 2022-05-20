Insider Buying: Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQG) Insider Buys A$178,000.00 in Stock

Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQG – Get Rating) insider Glenn Stevens bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$178.00 ($124.48) per share, with a total value of A$178,000.00 ($124,475.52).

Macquarie Group Company Profile

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

