Insider Buying: Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Director Purchases $30,800.00 in Stock

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) Director Chris J. Robison acquired 10,000 shares of Perpetua Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of PPTA stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.20. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $9.42.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Equities analysts predict that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPTA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 458.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perpetua Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Perpetua Resources from $12.25 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

