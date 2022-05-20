Insider Buying: Sandfire Resources Limited (ASX:SFR) Insider Purchases 5,976 Shares of Stock

Sandfire Resources Limited (ASX:SFR – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Morris bought 5,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$5.02 ($3.51) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,999.52 ($20,978.69).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 5.34.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. Sandfire Resources’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

Sandfire Resources Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral tenements and projects in Australia and internationally. It primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver, as well as sulphide deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the DeGrussa copper-gold mine located in the Bryah Basin mineral province of Western Australia; and 87% interest in the Black Butte copper project situated in central Montana, the United States.

