Insider Buying: The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Major Shareholder Buys $18,300.00 in Stock

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) major shareholder Elizabeth Scripps bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $18,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,756.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Elizabeth Scripps also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Elizabeth Scripps acquired 900 shares of E.W. Scripps stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.65 per share, with a total value of $18,585.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Elizabeth Scripps bought 900 shares of E.W. Scripps stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.75 per share, for a total transaction of $20,475.00.

Shares of SSP stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The E.W. Scripps Company has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.84.

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.69 million. E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 71,195 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in E.W. Scripps in the third quarter worth $1,075,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in E.W. Scripps by 1.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,527,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,070,000 after buying an additional 97,199 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Huber Research downgraded shares of E.W. Scripps from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile (Get Rating)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

