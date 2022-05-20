Insider Selling: Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) CEO Sells 18,296 Shares of Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) CEO Sean E. George sold 18,296 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $69,707.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 794,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,772.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.89. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $35.51.

Get Invitae alerts:

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.31 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 148.62%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on NVTA shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Invitae from $10.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitae currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invitae during the first quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Invitae by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invitae during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Invitae by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invitae by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitae Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.