Insider Selling: Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells 3,984 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) VP David Mh Matthews sold 3,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $339,795.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,080,680.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Mh Matthews also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Power Integrations alerts:

On Monday, February 28th, David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $224,475.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $82.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.28 and its 200 day moving average is $89.25. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $110.66.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $182.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.20 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 164.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 89.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 55.6% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

POWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.67.

Power Integrations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.