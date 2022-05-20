Insider Selling: QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CFO Sells 46,285 Shares of Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QSGet Rating) CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $546,625.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 542,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,401,893.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kevin Hettrich also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 4th, Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $989,110.45.
  • On Wednesday, March 9th, Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $731,765.85.

Shares of NYSE:QS opened at $12.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 7.90. The company has a current ratio of 48.57, a quick ratio of 48.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average is $20.40.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in QuantumScape by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,122,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,269,000 after acquiring an additional 802,540 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,906,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 25,914 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,785,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,661,000 after buying an additional 127,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,181,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,589,000 after buying an additional 173,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuantumScape from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

About QuantumScape (Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

