Insider Selling: System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST) Major Shareholder Sells 22,079 Shares of Stock

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 22,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $243,089.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,666,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,590,631.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cannae Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of System1 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $552,000.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 84,637 shares of System1 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $1,082,507.23.

On Friday, April 29th, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 350,000 shares of System1 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $4,508,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 150,000 shares of System1 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 50,929 shares of System1 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $714,024.58.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 563,264 shares of System1 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $7,880,063.36.

SST opened at $10.99 on Friday. System1, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of System1 in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in System1 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in System1 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in System1 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $841,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in System1 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,145,000.

SST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of System1 from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of System1 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

