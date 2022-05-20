Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.95-$8.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ:NSIT traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,823. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $88.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.71 and a 200-day moving average of $101.75.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 18.24%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 80,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.46 per share, with a total value of $7,956,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $518,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 266,302 shares of company stock worth $26,559,301 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 13.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

