Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR) Shares Down 4.3%

Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.08 and last traded at $22.15. Approximately 6,542 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 15,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.14.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.06.

Get Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 221,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,000. Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF makes up about 1.5% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Synergy Asset Management LLC owned about 15.29% of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.