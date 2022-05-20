Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Receives $298.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $298.83.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INSP shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

INSP traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,087. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $142.74 and a 52-week high of $286.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.17 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $173,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total transaction of $2,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,143 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,826 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 246.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,072,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,827,000 after buying an additional 762,866 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at $103,520,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,589,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $79,800,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,772,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

