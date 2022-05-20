Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Shares Up 5.4%

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) shot up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.52 and last traded at $45.42. 2,739 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 134,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.11.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insteel Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $795.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.04.

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $213.21 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 14.60%.

In other news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 1,088 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $49,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James F. Petelle sold 2,407 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $110,336.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,071 shares of company stock valued at $610,167 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 349,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,912,000 after purchasing an additional 34,736 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16,742 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Insteel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Insteel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. 78.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

