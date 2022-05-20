Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.08–$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $71.00 million-$72.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.78 million.Intapp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.16–$0.15 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,096. Intapp has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $40.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.90.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.36. Intapp had a negative net margin of 36.46% and a negative return on equity of 47.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Intapp will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INTA shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intapp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Intapp during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Intapp by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 73,242 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Intapp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,428,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Intapp by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Intapp by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 20,136 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

