IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Trading Down 8.5%

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT – Get Rating) shares were down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 123,878 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 124,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.82, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.20.

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter. IntelGenx Technologies had a negative return on equity of 235.51% and a negative net margin of 655.25%.

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development and manufacturing of novel oral thin film products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers INT0008/2008, a Rizatriptan oral film product for the treatment of migraine; INT0046/2018 for adult use; INT0007/2006, an oral film product for treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0043/2015, an oral film containing montelukast for treatment of Alzheimer; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid addition; INT0010/2006 for treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy; INT0036/2013, an oral film product for schizophrenia or bipolar 1 disorder; and INT0048/2020 for animal health.

