Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) PT Raised to C$45.00

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS IFSPF opened at $24.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.49. Interfor has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $35.73.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

