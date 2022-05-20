Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) PT Raised to C$45.00

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS IFSPF opened at $24.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.49. Interfor has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $35.73.
Interfor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Interfor (IFSPF)
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.