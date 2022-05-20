Internet of People Reaches Market Cap of $44,292.22 (IOP)

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Over the last seven days, Internet of People has traded flat against the US dollar. One Internet of People coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet of People has a market capitalization of $44,292.22 and approximately $4.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00038047 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People Profile

Internet of People (CRYPTO:IOP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet of People’s official website is iop.global . Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of People is a set of P2P networks, designed to enable direct device to device P2P communication using P2P apps. The main purpose of the network is to allow my device to connect directly to your device without using any service of any company in the process of establishing the connection or during the interaction.One of this P2P Networks is a blockchain that runs the token system needed to incentivize operators to run all the components of other P2P networks that form the Internet of People. The token for this blockchain is IOP, a PoW/PoS token with a 21M supply. “

Buying and Selling Internet of People

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet of People should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet of People using one of the exchanges listed above.

