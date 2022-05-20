Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) by 133.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,856 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.36% of Intersect ENT worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,846,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,439,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,833,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 437,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 273,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XENT stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.45. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25.

Intersect ENT ( NASDAQ:XENT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.40). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 709.52% and a negative net margin of 161.94%. The company had revenue of $30.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.43 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.27.

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

