Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inventiva (NYSE:IVA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inventiva S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of NASH, MPS and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. Inventiva S.A. is based in Daix, France. “

Shares of NYSE IVA opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.17. Inventiva has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $16.93.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Inventiva by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Inventiva by 408.9% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 544,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after buying an additional 437,500 shares during the period. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Inventiva by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 1,298,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,390,000 after buying an additional 257,034 shares during the period.

About Inventiva

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

