Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inventiva (NYSE:IVA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Inventiva S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of NASH, MPS and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. Inventiva S.A. is based in Daix, France. “
Shares of NYSE IVA opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.17. Inventiva has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $16.93.
About Inventiva
Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.
