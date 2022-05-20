Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $67.29

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $67.29 and last traded at $67.56, with a volume of 3550 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.25.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPA. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

