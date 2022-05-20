Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PTF) Shares Down 4.6%

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PTF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $113.50 and last traded at $113.81. Approximately 18,617 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 20,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.29.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.88.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (PTF)
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.