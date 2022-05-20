Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,188,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 638,786 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.04% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $77,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000.

PGX stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.90. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $11.99 and a 1 year high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

