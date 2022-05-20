Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Purchased by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,233,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,058 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up 1.6% of PFS Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $84,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,604,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089,151 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,267,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,958,000 after acquiring an additional 96,739 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,371.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,203,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,029,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,618,000 after purchasing an additional 44,207 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $62.57. 6,137,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,472,008. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $59.94 and a one year high of $69.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.28 and a 200 day moving average of $65.52.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.