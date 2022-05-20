Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCM) Shares Down 2.2%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCM – Get Rating) dropped 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $64.79 and last traded at $64.79. Approximately 854 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.28.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.39.
