Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for May 20th (ACU, APYX, AWH, BILL, BIOL, BMO, BSQR, BWEN, CALA, CM)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, May 20th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Acme United Co alerts:

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX). They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL). They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating and a C$159.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY). Credit Suisse Group AG issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL). Credit Suisse Group AG issued a hold rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU). They issued a buy rating and a C$13.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ESAB (NYSE:ESAB). The firm issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO). The firm issued an inline rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc began coverage on shares of Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY). Cowen Inc. issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX). Bank of America Co. issued an underperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF). BMO Capital Markets issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD). Bank of America Co. issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM). Lake Street Capital issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX). The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX). They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR). They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.