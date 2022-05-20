Investors Buy Large Volume of TC Energy Put Options (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 16,157 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,446% compared to the typical volume of 1,045 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 66.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,475,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,185,453,000 after purchasing an additional 22,507,712 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,904,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,307,088,000 after buying an additional 1,225,016 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,803,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,572,565,000 after buying an additional 4,155,520 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,876,349,000 after buying an additional 993,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,804,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,097,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,817 shares during the period. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy stock opened at $57.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $44.77 and a twelve month high of $59.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.06.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRP shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

About TC Energy (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.