Investors Purchase High Volume of Kirkland’s Call Options (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 9,808 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,683% compared to the average volume of 550 call options.

Shares of KIRK stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.51. Kirkland’s has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $28.56. The company has a market capitalization of $81.97 million, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $176.19 million during the quarter.

In other news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 4,576.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 4,433.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 373.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KIRK shares. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Kirkland’s in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kirkland’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Kirkland’s from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Kirkland’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.