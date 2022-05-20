Investors Purchase Large Volume of Mr. Cooper Group Call Options (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 10,613 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,637% compared to the average daily volume of 284 call options.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $43.53 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $52.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.81 and its 200-day moving average is $43.91.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.14 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 48.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $2,139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,913,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $500,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,603 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,992. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

