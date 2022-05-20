IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) will report sales of $7.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for IronNet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.90 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IronNet will report full year sales of $33.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.60 million to $34.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $53.00 million, with estimates ranging from $51.40 million to $54.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IronNet.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $8.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IronNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Shares of NYSE IRNT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.68. 511,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,929,243. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.98. IronNet has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $47.50.

In other news, CFO James C. Gerber sold 19,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total value of $93,270.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William E. Welch sold 29,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total value of $83,081.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,893,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,257,281.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,522,205 shares of company stock valued at $5,663,172.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IronNet during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in IronNet during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IronNet during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, DAGCO Inc. purchased a new stake in IronNet during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. It offers IronDefense, a network traffic analysis platform that delivers scalable behavioral analysis and integrated packet-level cyber hunt to detect advanced threats; and IronDome, a collective defense solution that delivers machine-speed visibility of potential threat campaigns targeting participant industry peers.

