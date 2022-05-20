iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,629 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $26,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000.

Shares of SHY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,523,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,586,707. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $86.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

