iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,817 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

IEI stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.38. 1,387,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,836. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.78 and a fifty-two week high of $132.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

