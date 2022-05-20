iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 803.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,313 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IBB traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.39. 142,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,533,368. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $105.39 and a 12-month high of $177.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.17 and a 200 day moving average of $135.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.