iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital decreased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 96,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after buying an additional 12,504 shares during the period. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 166,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,223,000 after purchasing an additional 18,425 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Finally, Pecaut & CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.89. 702,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,055. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.38. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.86 and a 1 year high of $82.63.

