iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $65.11

iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $65.11 and last traded at $66.40, with a volume of 135945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.26.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOO. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $81,614,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 957,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,006,000 after acquiring an additional 540,505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,387,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,518,000 after acquiring an additional 338,918 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,975,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,201,000 after acquiring an additional 203,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $12,264,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

