iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Position Trimmed by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,382 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,693,000 after buying an additional 752,683 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 150.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,094,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 656,697 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,749,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 954,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,238,000 after purchasing an additional 501,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,959,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,006,000 after purchasing an additional 490,914 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.61. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $25.80.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

