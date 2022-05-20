iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 80,035 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,065,563 shares.The stock last traded at $37.91 and had previously closed at $38.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.53.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,220,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,129,000 after purchasing an additional 322,683 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 489,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,683,000 after purchasing an additional 51,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 79,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

