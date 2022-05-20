iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Petix & Botte Co

Petix & Botte Co lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the quarter. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 81,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after buying an additional 17,871 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,502,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 21,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,215,408. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

