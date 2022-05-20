iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 575.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,883 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $10,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,243,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,337,000 after buying an additional 188,427 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,727,000 after buying an additional 17,323 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,495,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $59.78. The stock had a trading volume of 61,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,201. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $79.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.39.

