iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 251,176 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 4,763,764 shares.The stock last traded at $54.40 and had previously closed at $54.58.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWT. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $146,905,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2,130.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,858,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,179,000 after buying an additional 1,774,792 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 220.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 774,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,614,000 after buying an additional 1,420,243 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 782.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,217,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,474,000 after buying an additional 1,079,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,533,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $834,884,000 after buying an additional 998,056 shares during the last quarter.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

