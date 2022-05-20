iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Position Raised by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 319,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,483 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF makes up about 1.5% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $33,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.57. 2,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,336. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $82.82 and a 52 week high of $106.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.76.

