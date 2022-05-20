iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $218.14

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $218.14 and last traded at $218.15, with a volume of 108407 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $223.73.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $257.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.93.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

