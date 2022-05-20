iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of IWN opened at $143.93 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $138.81 and a 1-year high of $178.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

