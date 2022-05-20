iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $220.83

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $220.83 and last traded at $220.83, with a volume of 4200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $225.07.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.40.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IWV. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.